The Rock Island Chalk Fest is this weekend

At Schwiebert Park in Rock Island, the Chalk Art Fest is taking place! On June 26 & 27, be creative, enjoy food vendors, and listen to music with the Quad City Arts at the 5th annual Chalk Fest.

Hours for this event are 10am - 7pm on June 26 and 10am - 5pm on June 27 with work completed by 2pm Sunday for judging purposes. Awards for the chalk art will be announced at 3:30pm on Sunday June 27. The event is free to attend!

Visitors strolling by can see the art work come to life, vote for their favorite, and even do some chalk art of their own by taking part in the community piece of David Bowie this year. Over $1,600 in cash prizes will be award including a people’s choice and youth category award.

Registration for the Chalk Art Fest is FREE to all artists and includes a 48-ct box of pastels, lunch vouchers for both days, and a free t-shirt. Judging will take place at 2 pm on Sunday, June 27th and awards will be presented at a formal check ceremony on Sunday at 3:30 pm. The deadline for registration is June 10th.

Register to be a chalk artist: www.quadcityarts.com/chalk-art-fest-registration

Chalk Art Fest // Quad City Arts // 101 17th St, Rock Island, IL 61201

