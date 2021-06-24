Advertisement

UnityPoint Health - Trinity announces zero COVID positive inpatients; first time in nearly 400 days

Health officials with UnityPoint Health - Trinity on Thursday announced for the first time in...
Health officials with UnityPoint Health - Trinity on Thursday announced for the first time in nearly 400 days there are zero COVID-positive inpatients at their facility. (ED Entrance: Cardiac Rehab)(unitypoint health trinity)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(KWQC) - Health officials with UnityPoint Health - Trinity on Thursday announced for the first time in nearly 400 days there are zero COVID-positive inpatients at their facility.

“We are beyond pleased to announce that for the first time in 372 days, there are zero COVID positive inpatients at UnityPoint Health - Trinity,” officials said.

Health officials say the current COVID suspect positivity rate for the month of June is 2.71 percent and 2.64 percent for the past 7 days.

“We continue to urge the community to get the vaccine whenever possible and follow safety precautions such as masking and social distancing when visiting health care facilities,” health officials said.

Earlier this week officials with Genesis Health System announced for the first time in 466 days, there were no patients in the hospital with COVID-19.

You can find the latest on COVID-19 in Iowa and Illinois at the links below.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

