UnityPoint Health - Trinity announces zero COVID positive inpatients; first time in nearly 400 days

“We are beyond pleased to announce that for the first time in 372 days, there are zero COVID positive inpatients at UnityPoint Health - Trinity,” officials said.

Health officials say the current COVID suspect positivity rate for the month of June is 2.71 percent and 2.64 percent for the past 7 days.

“We continue to urge the community to get the vaccine whenever possible and follow safety precautions such as masking and social distancing when visiting health care facilities,” health officials said.

Earlier this week officials with Genesis Health System announced for the first time in 466 days, there were no patients in the hospital with COVID-19.

