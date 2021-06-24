Advertisement

US life expectancy behind other rich nations, study says

A new study finds life expectancy in the United States lags behind other high-income nations by...
A new study finds life expectancy in the United States lags behind other high-income nations by an average of nearly five years.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 1:01 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study finds life expectancy in the United States lags behind other high-income nations by an average of nearly five years.

In 2018, life expectancy in the U.S. was 78.7 years, about three years less than the average life expectancy for 16 high-income peer countries.

In 2020, the life expectancy gap ballooned to nearly five years after the U.S. experienced a particularly high mortality rate.

No other nation experienced a decline in life expectancy as large as the U.S.

Authors of the study wrote the predominant cause for this large decline was the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as other factors that have impacted Americans’ health for decades.

The study was published Wednesday in the B.M.J., a peer-reviewed medical journal published by the British Medical Association.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Michael Woods, 48, of Davenport
Man free on bond in sex abuse case facing new sexual exploitation charges
Zackary Michael Sherbeyn, 34, of Davenport.
Davenport man arrested following domestic incident on Gaines Street
Police say the man pictured above is a person of interest in a recent incident that involved...
Village of Erie Police looking to identify person of interest
Jasmin Armaria Matthews, 26, of Moline.
Woman charged in Davenport crash that left man dead, two children injured
bettendorf
Police seek help after driver is seen taking mail in Bettendorf

Latest News

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., center walks to a meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday,...
Senators to pitch bipartisan infrastructure plan to Biden
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Falling short: Why the White House will miss its vax target
In this Feb. 25, 2011, file photo, Philippine President Benigno Aquino III, center, former...
Philippine democracy scion, ex-leader Benigno Aquino dies
In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo Cindy McCain, wife of former Arizona Sen. John McCain, waves...
Biden nominates Cindy McCain to UN food and agriculture post