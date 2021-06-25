Advertisement

Bettendorf judge considered for Iowa Court of Appeals

Joel Barrows is a Seventh Judicial District Court judge out of Bettendorf. He was previously...
Joel Barrows is a Seventh Judicial District Court judge out of Bettendorf. He was previously considered for a seat on the Iowa Supreme Court.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Joel Barrows has been selected as one of three candidates for the Iowa Court of Appeals.

Barrows was previously considered for a then-vacated seat on the Iowa Supreme Court in 2020 and joins other candidates Gina Barrell of Carroll, IA, and Mary Chicchelly of Cedar Rapids as a fellow nominee for the vacant seat.

A nominating commission met Friday to determine the candidates, and now the decision goes to Governor Kim Reynolds to make a final choice on who will occupy the seat on the state’s Court of Appeals. The governor has 30 days to make her decision.

