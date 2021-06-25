Bettendorf judge considered for Iowa Court of Appeals

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Joel Barrows has been selected as one of three candidates for the Iowa Court of Appeals.

Barrows was previously considered for a then-vacated seat on the Iowa Supreme Court in 2020 and joins other candidates Gina Barrell of Carroll, IA, and Mary Chicchelly of Cedar Rapids as a fellow nominee for the vacant seat.

A nominating commission met Friday to determine the candidates, and now the decision goes to Governor Kim Reynolds to make a final choice on who will occupy the seat on the state’s Court of Appeals. The governor has 30 days to make her decision.

