Bix 7 organizers, health officials, lift Covid-19 restrictions

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials with the Quad-City Times Bix 7 announced they have lifted all Covid-19 restrictions.

According to an article from the Quad-City Times released Friday morning, health officials in Scott County advised the race could be held this year without restrictions due to the Quad Cities having a significant amount of citizens vaccinated. In a press release, organizers stated, “Bix is back, the race is on, and we want to invite the Quad Cities Community to the starting line.”

“We have been told that with the vaccination rates, the low positivity rate and the low rate of infections per 100,000 we can lift the safety protocols.” said Michelle Juehring, Director of the Bix-7 race.

Dr. Louis Katz of the Scott County Health Department was also quoted in the article as saying due to the event being outdoors, high vaccination levels, and currently low rate of infection in the Quad City area, “These should be abundantly safe levels for the outdoor event.”

The race will take place on July 24th at 8:00 a.m. and you can register online at www.bix7.com.

