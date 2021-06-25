Advertisement

Black and Gold Shop goes Red, White, & Blue

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Karla Anderson of The Black & Gold Shop joined PSL in-studio to emphasize how Iowa Hawkeye fans can celebrate flag-flying holidays while displaying loyalty to their favorite team. When it comes to folks in the Quad Cities that LOVE the Iowa Hawkeyes, the top destination is this retailer near NorthPark Mall in Davenport. In fact, Anderson proudly announces that folks shop at her store from all over the world! Every single U.S. state and 18 countries are represented on map in the retail space that chronicles customer visits from afar.

The mission of the shop during the summer season (and all seasons!) is helping fans display passion for their team PLUS spread the love by finding myriad gift items perfect for other fans among friends and family. Anything and everything HAWKEYE is available in the store or online. The interview shows off many of the great, popular ideas that incorporate patriotic Americana colors with the Hawkeye logo on shirts, hats, decals, and home accessories. Hawaiian-style shirts emblazoned with Hawkeye regalia are also available for men that like to rock that warm weather style.

Don’t forget Black and Gold Shop can help fans celebrate throughout the year----with great ideas included in these previous PSL segments for other holidays like St. Patrick’s Day, Christmas, or gifting for anytime or occasion!

The Black & Gold Shop / 102 E Kimberly Rd / Davenport, IA / (563) 823-0009

Let's celebrate the 4th of July Hawkeye style! Shop Black and Shops!

Posted by The Black and Gold Shop on Wednesday, June 9, 2021

