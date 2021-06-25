Advertisement

Bootcamp and Brunch this weekend

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

8 ONE 8 Fitness presents Bootcamp and Brunch happening this Saturday June 26 beginning at 7AM. This will take place in Lindsay Park in the Village. Bring a yoga mat if you would like, otherwise no equipment is necessary. After bootcamp, enjoy mimosas and some breakfast at Brew in the Village.

This event is $15 per person and if the weather doesn’t cooperate, they will host the bootcamp at their studio (724 40th Ave, Bettendorf), then head to Brew immediately after!

