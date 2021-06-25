Advertisement

Coffee Apothecary is mixing up drinks

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

Lindsey Schmidt joins Paula to introduce a new business in the Quad Cities. Coffee Apothecary is located in Bettendorf and creates a vintage-style atmosphere to serve you Concoctions, Healers, Tinctures, Injections, Elixirs, and Remedies. This family-owned and operated business idea was created from a family member that thought it would be neat to combine the making of medicine concept with coffee, because isn’t that what coffee is to coffee-lovers? With this unique style coffee shop, Lindsey says they are already having ‘regulars’.

During the interview, Lindsey explains she is co-owner of Coffee Apothecary with her mother Cynthia Williams. At three weeks old, they are already creating new summer drinks!

Coffee Apothecary // 2571 53rd Ave, Bettendorf, IA 52722 // Facebook

