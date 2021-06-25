Credit Island roads to receive repairs, traffic impacted to at least mid-August

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Certain roads on Credit Island in Davenport will begin seeing a facelift beginning Monday, June 28th.

Davenport Public Works announced on their Facebook page Friday the area would be receiving repairs that are expected to last until at least mid-August, possibly late August. The area, ravaged by the 2019 Davenport flood, will be undergoing construction with funds allocated by FEMA from the aforementioned disaster.

Repairs will be focused at the entrance of Credit Island, as well as other trouble spots throughout the area. According to Public Works, the contractor will attempt to keep one lane of traffic open, however, certain areas may occasionally have all lanes of traffic closed.

Davenport Parks and Recreation also said, on their page, you can track repairs on roads in Credit Island here.

