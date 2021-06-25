Advertisement

Credit Island roads to receive repairs, traffic impacted to at least mid-August

Funds for the repairs come from FEMA and stem from the 2019 floods in Davenport.
Funds for the repairs come from FEMA and stem from the 2019 floods in Davenport.(Davenport Public Works)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Certain roads on Credit Island in Davenport will begin seeing a facelift beginning Monday, June 28th.

Davenport Public Works announced on their Facebook page Friday the area would be receiving repairs that are expected to last until at least mid-August, possibly late August. The area, ravaged by the 2019 Davenport flood, will be undergoing construction with funds allocated by FEMA from the aforementioned disaster.

Repairs will be focused at the entrance of Credit Island, as well as other trouble spots throughout the area. According to Public Works, the contractor will attempt to keep one lane of traffic open, however, certain areas may occasionally have all lanes of traffic closed.

Davenport Parks and Recreation also said, on their page, you can track repairs on roads in Credit Island here.

Long-awaited repairs to the Credit Island Rd entrance and various locations around the island will begin the week of...

Posted by Davenport Public Works on Thursday, June 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Rae Moss, 25, of Davenport, faces one count of child endangerment-multiple acts, after...
Davenport woman pleads guilty in child endangerment case
Police investigate overnight shooting in Davenport
Handguns
Iowa weapon permit no longer required for handguns after July 1
Deshawn Lamont Davis, 18, of Davenport.
18-year-old charged in Davenport armed robbery
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in...
Report: Over 600 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada

Latest News

Chicago Blackhawks
Ex-Blackhawk sues team, alleging sexual assault by assistant
The Moline Public Library and Headstart: Project Now is hosting their first Bridging Literacy...
Free books at literacy event for kids
Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say the person pictured above broke into the...
CRIME STOPPERS: Suspect wanted after Giant Laundromat is broken into
Officials with the Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say the Rock Island Police Department is...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island on unlawful use of credit card