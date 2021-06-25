CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island on unlawful use of credit card

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Police in Rock Island need your help finding a wanted suspect.

Officials with the Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say the Rock Island Police Department is looking for 46-year-old Randall Berry. He is wanted on two counts of unlawful use of a credit card.

He is described as being 5′9 and weighs 180 pounds, he has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.