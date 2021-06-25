CRIME STOPPERS: Suspect wanted after Giant Laundromat is broken into

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Do you recognize this suspect?

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say the person pictured above broke into the Giant Laundromat in Parkview, Iowa on June 7. This happened around 10 p.m.

The suspect could be seen entering the business through the main door and broke into an interior room according to police.

Officials say he then left and headed east towards Parkview Drive.

It is possible the suspect has a tattoo on his lower right leg according to police.

If you know who he is or have any information about this burglary, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

