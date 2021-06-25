Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Suspect wanted after Giant Laundromat is broken into

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say the person pictured above broke into the...
Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say the person pictured above broke into the Giant Laundromat in Parkview, Iowa on June 7. This happened around 10 p.m.(kwqc, crime stoppers of the quad cities)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Do you recognize this suspect?

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say the person pictured above broke into the Giant Laundromat in Parkview, Iowa on June 7. This happened around 10 p.m.

The suspect could be seen entering the business through the main door and broke into an interior room according to police.

Officials say he then left and headed east towards Parkview Drive.

It is possible the suspect has a tattoo on his lower right leg according to police.

If you know who he is or have any information about this burglary, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Rae Moss, 25, of Davenport, faces one count of child endangerment-multiple acts, after...
Davenport woman pleads guilty in child endangerment case
Police investigate overnight shooting in Davenport
Handguns
Iowa weapon permit no longer required for handguns after July 1
Deshawn Lamont Davis, 18, of Davenport.
18-year-old charged in Davenport armed robbery
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in...
Report: Over 600 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada

Latest News

Officials with the Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say the Rock Island Police Department is...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island on unlawful use of credit card
Officials announced the race will take place with no restrictions after consulting with local...
Bix 7 organizers, health officials, lift Covid-19 restrictions
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling regarding small refinery...
Gov. Reynolds calls U.S. Supreme Court’s small refinery ruling a ‘disappointing setback’ for Iowa agriculture
Authorities at the scene said all four people involved in the accident have been transported to...
Four transported to hospital after two vehicle accident in Davenport