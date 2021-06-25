Advertisement

Davenport fire crews put out fire at McKinley School; incident is ‘suspicious’

Officials in Davenport are investigating a “suspicious” fire after they were called to McKinley...
Officials in Davenport are investigating a “suspicious” fire after they were called to McKinley School Thursday evening. (File)(KOSA)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials in Davenport are investigating a “suspicious” fire after they were called to McKinley School Thursday evening.

On Thursday the fire department received an alarm at the school just after 10 p.m. Crews arrived and found no fire at the front, however, they could hear and see the fire alarm sounding from within the building.

Upon further investigation, crews found smoke coming from the back of the school and the fire was quickly extinguished by responding crews.

Fire officials say the fire was found within a doorway of the building and fire damage was limited to the immediate area.

No injuries were reported and fire officials say the incident is “suspicious and under investigation.”

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Rae Moss, 25, of Davenport, faces one count of child endangerment-multiple acts, after...
Davenport woman pleads guilty in child endangerment case
Police investigate overnight shooting in Davenport
Deshawn Lamont Davis, 18, of Davenport.
18-year-old charged in Davenport armed robbery
FAD Thurs AM
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Thursday June 24 until Midnight for strong storms
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in...
Report: Over 600 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada

Latest News

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, along with the Illinois State Fire Marshal Matt Perez, on Friday...
Illinois governor, state fire marshal announces funding opportunity for fire departments impacted by pandemic
The driver, officials have identified as 44-year-old Jason Thomas Rohlfes, of Burlington,...
Motorcyclist arrested, charged following traffic stop in Des Moines County
Officials with the Illinois State Police announced the arrest of 21-year-old Noah R. Diehl, of...
Rock Falls man arrested on child pornography charges
Iowa weapon permit no longer required for handguns after July 1
Iowa weapon permit no longer required for handguns after July 1