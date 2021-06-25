Davenport fire crews put out fire at McKinley School; incident is ‘suspicious’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials in Davenport are investigating a “suspicious” fire after they were called to McKinley School Thursday evening.

On Thursday the fire department received an alarm at the school just after 10 p.m. Crews arrived and found no fire at the front, however, they could hear and see the fire alarm sounding from within the building.

Upon further investigation, crews found smoke coming from the back of the school and the fire was quickly extinguished by responding crews.

Fire officials say the fire was found within a doorway of the building and fire damage was limited to the immediate area.

No injuries were reported and fire officials say the incident is “suspicious and under investigation.”

