Advertisement

Ex-Blackhawk sues team, alleging sexual assault by assistant

Chicago Blackhawks
Chicago Blackhawks(WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - An unidentified former Chicago Blackhawks player says in a lawsuit against the team that a then-assistant coach sexually assaulted him in 2010 during a playoff run to a Stanley Cup title and that the team did nothing after he informed a now-retired employee.

Chicago’s WBEZ reported that former assistant coach Bradley Aldrich was convicted in 2013 in Michigan of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a student.

The former player’s attorney says inaction by the Blackhawks helped enable Aldrich to go on and assault the Michigan student, and possibly others. An attorney for Aldrich told WBEZ his client denied the allegations in the lawsuit.

The team has said the allegations directed at it were groundless.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Rae Moss, 25, of Davenport, faces one count of child endangerment-multiple acts, after...
Davenport woman pleads guilty in child endangerment case
Police investigate overnight shooting in Davenport
Handguns
Iowa weapon permit no longer required for handguns after July 1
Deshawn Lamont Davis, 18, of Davenport.
18-year-old charged in Davenport armed robbery
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in...
Report: Over 600 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada

Latest News

Funds for the repairs come from FEMA and stem from the 2019 floods in Davenport.
Credit Island roads to receive repairs, traffic impacted to at least mid-August
Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say the person pictured above broke into the...
CRIME STOPPERS: Suspect wanted after Giant Laundromat is broken into
Officials with the Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say the Rock Island Police Department is...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island on unlawful use of credit card
Officials announced the race will take place with no restrictions after consulting with local...
Bix 7 organizers, health officials, lift Covid-19 restrictions