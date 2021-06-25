Four transported to hospital after two vehicle accident in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Kimberly Street and Marquette Street in Davenport has resulted in four people being sent to the hospital.

Authorities say the accident happened when a truck driver failed to yield while turning left headed eastbound on Kimberly. That’s when they were struck by a vehicle going westbound on Kimberly.

All four people in the accident were transported to a local hospital for their injuries, we do not have definitive word on their conditions.

Traffic in the area going westbound on Kimberly has been slowed due to the accident.

