Advertisement

Four transported to hospital after two vehicle accident in Davenport

Authorities at the scene said all four people involved in the accident have been transported to...
Authorities at the scene said all four people involved in the accident have been transported to a local hospital.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Kimberly Street and Marquette Street in Davenport has resulted in four people being sent to the hospital.

Authorities say the accident happened when a truck driver failed to yield while turning left headed eastbound on Kimberly. That’s when they were struck by a vehicle going westbound on Kimberly.

All four people in the accident were transported to a local hospital for their injuries, we do not have definitive word on their conditions.

Traffic in the area going westbound on Kimberly has been slowed due to the accident.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Rae Moss, 25, of Davenport, faces one count of child endangerment-multiple acts, after...
Davenport woman pleads guilty in child endangerment case
Police investigate overnight shooting in Davenport
Deshawn Lamont Davis, 18, of Davenport.
18-year-old charged in Davenport armed robbery
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in...
Report: Over 600 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
FAD Thurs AM
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Thursday June 24 until Midnight for strong storms

Latest News

Officials announced the race will take place with no restrictions after consulting with local...
Bix 7 organizers, health officials, lift Covid-19 restrictions
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling regarding small refinery...
Gov. Reynolds calls U.S. Supreme Court’s small refinery ruling a ‘disappointing setback’ for Iowa agriculture
Officials in Davenport are investigating a “suspicious” fire after they were called to McKinley...
Davenport fire crews put out fire at McKinley School; incident is ‘suspicious’
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, along with the Illinois State Fire Marshal Matt Perez, on Friday...
Illinois governor, state fire marshal announces funding opportunity for fire departments impacted by pandemic