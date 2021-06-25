Free books at literacy event for kids

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Public Library and Headstart: Project Now is hosting their first Bridging Literacy event on Tuesday, June 29th from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Esperanza Center in Moline.

The two organizations received a $40,000 grant thanks to The PITCH in May. They’re now ready to put on the event to help immigrant and non-English speaking families get access to books and educational activities while having fun in their neighborhoods.

“We’re not expecting them to come to us, we’ll be in the middle of the neighborhoods with the family,” says Misi Birdsall, Director of Head Start. Christina Conklin, Children’s Services Coordinator for Moline Public Library adds, “I’m excited to go to the communities, build these relationships, get to know people, and getting them excited about reading and sharing books with each other!”

Organizers say every child will get a free book and activity kit to go home with. They hope to reach over 100 kids each month to target the learning loss that happens over the summer.

El evento fue creado para ayudar a familias inmigrantes y a las que no hablan inglés para que tengan acceso a libros y actividades educacionales mientras se diviertan en sus vecindarios. (KWQC)

