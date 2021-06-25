Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds calls U.S. Supreme Court’s small refinery ruling a ‘disappointing setback’ for Iowa agriculture

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling regarding small refinery...
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling regarding small refinery exemptions was a "disappointing setback."
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling regarding small refinery exemptions was a “disappointing setback.”

The Des Moines Register reports the “U.S. Supreme Court dealt the ethanol industry a blow Friday, reversing an appeals court decision that would have limited small refineries’ ability to get exemptions from a federal mandate requiring the blending of renewable fuel into the nation’s fuel supply.”

In part, Gov. Reynolds called on the Biden Administration to “take a clear stance” against small refinery exemptions.

You can read her full statement below.

“Today’s ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court is a disappointing setback for Iowa agriculture and our renewable fuel industry. The decision not only undermines demand for ethanol and biodiesel, but creates an environment where waivers could grow exponentially.

“Now more than ever we need the Biden Administration to take a clear stance against small refinery exemptions in order to limit the negative impact of this ruling. The Administration should now set robust annual renewable volume obligations and clear all additional hurdles for consumers to access cost-effective, clean-burning renewable fuels.

“Despite what happened today, the fight is far from over and we will never back down in defense of this essential Iowa industry.”

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst said she was “disappointed” with the decision.

“I’m disappointed w/ today’s SCOTUS decision, but it makes the stakes absolutely clear: The Biden @EPA can side w/ America’s farmers & producers, or Big Oil. No matter what, Iowans can be sure I will always stand w/ biofuel, and continue fighting tooth & nail to defend the #RFS.”

