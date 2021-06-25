Hundreds run with Bix at Six: ‘it’s bigger and better than ever’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s that time of year again: when runners take to the streets of Davenport to prepare for the Bix 7 Road Race! Thursday was the first Bix at Six training run, where organizers say about 1,000 people signed up to train!

Typically, runners would go up Brady street. This year because of construction, runners had to go up Perry Street for a slightly shorter run. They say though, it’s all worth it to go out and run again. “it’s just an opportunity to come together, to celebrate, obviously to run, walk, do your best! But just to be together, it’s a homecoming for the Quad Cities and we’re happy to be a part of that,” says race director Michelle Juehring. She says this year is going to be bigger and better than ever.

The Bix race is drawing in many first-time runners, including 11-year-old Sophia Birkmeier. She says her parents run with her sometimes, so she’s running in the Quick Bix. Being with so many people is a first for Birkmeier, “it’s kind of nerve-wracking because there are just a whole lot of people that I don’t know but it’ll be better for me to run with other people than to run alone.”

Even for seasoned runners, the Bix is a different kind of race. Emily Wambler says she’s always wanted to run in the Bix and finally got a chance this year, “it’s really exciting because I wanted to do it last year but with covid obviously, it was virtual. It’s nice to go out with other runners and compete again!”

The race is also a time for families to come together, including the Allen family who is training in the Bix at Six. Karen says her kids Rachel and Joseph have been wanting to beat their own personal records, “this is a big experience for the kids... they’ve been running so much lately so this is an opportunity to start off and I think they are ready!”

For those who have run the Bix dozens of times like Kathy Jean Hermeyer, it’s good to be back: “I’m not a virtual runner... so, I really enjoy the races and running with other runners, that was really different not to be able to do that last year. It’s good to be able to be on the streets with fellow runners.” She says she’s been running the Bix almost every year since 1986.

Zach Gray says this will be his at least 14th time running the Bix, and he’s excited to be back and running with a group. Gray says the change in route doesn’t make a difference at all, “it’s all about I would say the community more than the course itself. I’m excited to be on as much of the course as possible. But just seeing everyone around has definitely been more important to me.”

Some tips from the training runners include taking it slow because the hills can be tough. They also say to just try and enjoy the big day! Hermeyer reassures you it’s okay to walk!

You can still register for the race, which takes place on July 24 at 8 a.m. Organizers say there is also still time to train with the Bix at Six!

