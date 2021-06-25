Advertisement

Josh Duffee takes us back in time with his music

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

Celebrating 20 years since the first performance with his big band, Josh Duffee visited to let us know about an upcoming event. Being a local musician from the Quad Cities, Josh is an old soul. He enjoys playing late 30s and 40s music, traditional swing and big band music. Josh’s first performance took place on Saturday, June 30th, 2001 at the Moline Community Centre on 5th Avenue in Moline. The performance was a “Tribute to Gene Krupa & His Orchestra”. Josh hopes to carry on the musical legacies of Bix Beiderbecke and Louie Bellson, both musical legends from the Quad Cities, through his focus of music being from the 20s, 30s, and 40s.

Josh Duffee Orchestra’s performance will be on Tuesday June 29th at Lincoln Park in Rock Island, apart of the Starlight Revue Concert Series. The performance starts at 7 PM, with catering & food starting at 5 PM.

Josh Duffee // 11th Ave & 38th St, Rock Island

