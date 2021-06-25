Light Adjustable Lens: first cataract lens that’s customized after surgery

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The best thing about cataract surgery is corrected vision, of course. It’s a topic Paula knows all-too-well after having cataract surgery last summer which totally corrected her vision to the point where she never needs glasses (after previously needing wearing corrective lenses her entire life).

Beth Repp, MD of Eye Surgeons Associates, is the guest to inform viewers about the new Light Adjustable Lens for cataract surgery. The RxSight® Light Adjustable Lens™ (LAL) is the first and only IOL that can be non-surgically adjusted after cataract surgery which gives physicians the ability to customize the power of the implanted lens after the eye has healed. It’s amazing, Star Trek-like technology!

Instead of having to prescribe glasses after cataract surgery, the physician can simply apply the customized prescription that the patient has previewed directly into the adjustable IOL, using a series of 90-second in-office UV light treatments. Over the course of 2-4 light treatments following surgery, patients will have the chance to fully customize their vision and they can preview how it will function. Once a patient achieves optimal vision, the doctor will complete the final treatment to prevent any further changes.

SEE BELOW TO LEARN MORE at a link to a patient video.

Eye Surgeons Associates / 563-323-2020 OR 309-793-2020 / Bettendorf: 777 Tanglefoot Lane / Rock Island: 4731 45th Street Court / FACEBOOK

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.