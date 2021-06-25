Advertisement

Man charged in two separate gunfire incidents in Davenport

Demarcus Donnta Hanes Jr., 25, of Bettendorf.
Demarcus Donnta Hanes Jr., 25, of Bettendorf.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf man was arrested Friday in connection with two separate gunfire incidents.

Demarcus Donnta Hanes Jr., 25, was booked into the Scott County Jail late Friday morning on two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon carrying weapons and one count of going armed with intent.

He was being held without bond as of Friday afternoon. He is expected to appear in Scott County Court via video arraignment Saturday morning.

According to an arrest affidavit, the first incident happened around 8:10 p.m. on Oct. 4, 2019.

According to the affidavit, Hanes got into an argument with the alleged victim’s son and fired a small black handgun at the alleged victim’s family members as he left.

He then began walking away from the home but was followed by the alleged victim. Hanes then turned around and fired the gun once toward the alleged victim at close range, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, several people witnessed the incident, and several residents in the area heard the gunshot.

Court records show a warrant was issued for him on Oct. 19, 2019.

In the second incident, Davenport police say they responded around 4:47 p.m. on March 28 to the 3700 block Bridge Avenue.

According to the affidavit, officers obtained security camera footage, cell phone evidence, a firearm, witness statements, and a statement from the alleged victim.

According to the affidavit, police learned Hanes fired a gun at the alleged victim.

The intimidation charge is a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison, while going armed with intent is a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.

Carrying weapons is an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Rae Moss, 25, of Davenport, faces one count of child endangerment-multiple acts, after...
Davenport woman pleads guilty in child endangerment case
Police investigate overnight shooting in Davenport
Handguns
Iowa weapon permit no longer required for handguns after July 1
Deshawn Lamont Davis, 18, of Davenport.
18-year-old charged in Davenport armed robbery
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in...
Report: Over 600 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada

Latest News

The two-vehicle accident had one fatality according to officials on the scene.
One confirmed fatality in two-vehicle accident on Locust Street
Funds for the repairs come from FEMA and stem from the 2019 floods in Davenport.
Credit Island roads to receive repairs, traffic impacted to at least mid-August
Chicago Blackhawks
Ex-Blackhawk sues team, alleging sexual assault by assistant
Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say the person pictured above broke into the...
CRIME STOPPERS: Suspect wanted after Giant Laundromat is broken into