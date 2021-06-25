Man charged in two separate gunfire incidents in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf man was arrested Friday in connection with two separate gunfire incidents.

Demarcus Donnta Hanes Jr., 25, was booked into the Scott County Jail late Friday morning on two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon carrying weapons and one count of going armed with intent.

He was being held without bond as of Friday afternoon. He is expected to appear in Scott County Court via video arraignment Saturday morning.

According to an arrest affidavit, the first incident happened around 8:10 p.m. on Oct. 4, 2019.

According to the affidavit, Hanes got into an argument with the alleged victim’s son and fired a small black handgun at the alleged victim’s family members as he left.

He then began walking away from the home but was followed by the alleged victim. Hanes then turned around and fired the gun once toward the alleged victim at close range, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, several people witnessed the incident, and several residents in the area heard the gunshot.

Court records show a warrant was issued for him on Oct. 19, 2019.

In the second incident, Davenport police say they responded around 4:47 p.m. on March 28 to the 3700 block Bridge Avenue.

According to the affidavit, officers obtained security camera footage, cell phone evidence, a firearm, witness statements, and a statement from the alleged victim.

According to the affidavit, police learned Hanes fired a gun at the alleged victim.

The intimidation charge is a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison, while going armed with intent is a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.

Carrying weapons is an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.