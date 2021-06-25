Advertisement

Man dies after being hit by train in East Dubuque

The incident remains under investigation.
According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a phone call around 5:30 p.m. of a man being hit by a train on railroad tracks near the end of Station Road.
EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. (KWQC) - Officials say one man is dead after he was hit by a train in rural East Dubuque Thursday evening.

According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a phone call around 5:30 p.m. of a man being hit by a train on railroad tracks near the end of Station Road.

Officials have identified the man as Robert J. Hilby. According to a release, Hilby was walking across a BNSF railroad bridge when he was hit by a Canadian National Train.

First responders attempted to revive him on the scene and he was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation.

