Motorcyclist arrested, charged following traffic stop in Des Moines County

The driver, officials have identified as 44-year-old Jason Thomas Rohlfes, of Burlington,...
The driver, officials have identified as 44-year-old Jason Thomas Rohlfes, of Burlington, failed to stop for the deputy’s lights and sirens. Officials say Rohlfes continued traveling northbound until pulling into a parking lot.(kwqc, des moines county sheriffs office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Des Moines County officials have arrested a man on multiple charges including the fraudulent use of registration.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say on Thursday, June 24, just before 1 a.m., a deputy attempted to stop a motorcyclist for a traffic violation near Roosevelt and Johannsen Drive.

The driver, officials have identified as 44-year-old Jason Thomas Rohlfes, of Burlington, failed to stop for the deputy’s lights and sirens. Officials say Rohlfes continued traveling northbound until pulling into a parking lot.

Rohlfes was then taken into custody and is being charged with eluding, driving under suspension, no insurance and fraudulent use of registration. He was taken to the Des Moines County Jail and is being held on a $1,000 cash or surety bond.

