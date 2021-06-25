Muay Thai Open House this weekend

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -

Muay Thai is a new Martial Art gym in the Geneseo area. Kids and adults are welcome to join this event, they are holding an open house Saturday June 26. If kids or adults wanted to do any sort of Martial Arts, then they had to travel to the Quad Cities so this business is helping local kids and adults learn the Martial Art form.

Martial Arts helped Jack stay out of trouble when growing up in the west end of Davenport, he says. The discipline he learned helped him to succeed in the Marine Corp and thus succeed at life itself. So, they want to offer this opportunity to the smaller communities as well as anyone else willing to make the drive for us.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.