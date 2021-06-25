Advertisement

Muay Thai Open House this weekend

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -

Muay Thai is a new Martial Art gym in the Geneseo area. Kids and adults are welcome to join this event, they are holding an open house Saturday June 26. If kids or adults wanted to do any sort of Martial Arts, then they had to travel to the Quad Cities so this business is helping local kids and adults learn the Martial Art form.

Martial Arts helped Jack stay out of trouble when growing up in the west end of Davenport, he says. The discipline he learned helped him to succeed in the Marine Corp and thus succeed at life itself. So, they want to offer this opportunity to the smaller communities as well as anyone else willing to make the drive for us.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Rae Moss, 25, of Davenport, faces one count of child endangerment-multiple acts, after...
Davenport woman pleads guilty in child endangerment case
Police investigate overnight shooting in Davenport
Handguns
Iowa weapon permit no longer required for handguns after July 1
Deshawn Lamont Davis, 18, of Davenport.
18-year-old charged in Davenport armed robbery
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in...
Report: Over 600 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada

Latest News

Pop power
POP into the Figge this weekend
Bootcamp & Brunch
Bootcamp and Brunch this weekend
Josh Duffee 20th Anniversary Show
Josh Duffee 20th Anniversary Concert
QCL Featured Artist Zay
QCL Featured Artist: Zay Williams