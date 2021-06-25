Advertisement

One confirmed fatality in two-vehicle accident on Locust Street

The two-vehicle accident had one fatality according to officials on the scene.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police confirmed a man has died in an accident Friday, which shut down Locust Street near Washington Street at the time.

Police say the accident occurred at approximately 1:55 p.m on the 1500 block of Locust Street, when a motorcyclist crashed into another vehicle. A motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital where officials say he died of crash-related injuries. TV6 crew on-scene also saw a pickup truck that looked as though it was also involved in the accident.

#DPDMediaRelease On Friday, June 25, 2021 at approximately 1:55 PM, Davenport Police, Davenport Fire, and Medic EMS...

Posted by Davenport Police Department on Friday, June 25, 2021

The roadway was previously closed. It has since been reopened to normal traffic.

Police have identified the deceased motorist, however, they are currently withholding his name until after his family has been notified.

