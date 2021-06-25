DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The Figge is having a powerhouse exhibition of Pop Art pioneers this weekend. Jordan Schnitzer joins us in studio to give us a look and feel of what to expect in this exhibit. POP into the Figge this weekend for a beautiful exhibit!

Pop Art pioneers Roy Lichtenstein, Takashi Murakami, Andy Warhol, and more will be featured in this exhibit. The exhibit features work from the largest private collection of Pop and Neo-Pop in the nation and demonstrates that the Pop aesthetic first imagined in hte 1960s is as popular today as ever. It pays tribute to the range of visual art from the serious to the humorous, making the style both revolutionary and accessible.

Tickets are available at figgeartmuseum.org.

