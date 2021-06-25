Rock Falls man arrested on child pornography charges

WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A man has been arrested on child pornography charges in Illinois.

Officials with the Illinois State Police announced the arrest of 21-year-old Noah R. Diehl, of Rock Falls. He was arrested and is being charged with three counts of dissemination of child pornography, all Class X felonies.

The state police investigators, along with district 1 troopers, ISP DCI Digital Crimes Unit, Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department and officers with the Dixon and Rock Falls Police Departments executed a search warrant at Diehl’s residence in the 300 block of East 2nd Street in Rock Falls on June 24. This followed an investigation involving child pornography.

During the search warrant being executed, officials say the seized evidence supporting Diehl’s arrest.

Diehl is currently being held at the Whiteside County Jail pending a bond hearing.

