Advertisement

Rock Falls man arrested on child pornography charges

Officials with the Illinois State Police announced the arrest of 21-year-old Noah R. Diehl, of...
Officials with the Illinois State Police announced the arrest of 21-year-old Noah R. Diehl, of Rock Falls. He was arrested and is being charged with three counts of dissemination of child pornography, all Class X felonies.(kwqc, illinois state police)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A man has been arrested on child pornography charges in Illinois.

Officials with the Illinois State Police announced the arrest of 21-year-old Noah R. Diehl, of Rock Falls. He was arrested and is being charged with three counts of dissemination of child pornography, all Class X felonies.

The state police investigators, along with district 1 troopers, ISP DCI Digital Crimes Unit, Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department and officers with the Dixon and Rock Falls Police Departments executed a search warrant at Diehl’s residence in the 300 block of East 2nd Street in Rock Falls on June 24. This followed an investigation involving child pornography.

During the search warrant being executed, officials say the seized evidence supporting Diehl’s arrest.

Diehl is currently being held at the Whiteside County Jail pending a bond hearing. 

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Rae Moss, 25, of Davenport, faces one count of child endangerment-multiple acts, after...
Davenport woman pleads guilty in child endangerment case
Police investigate overnight shooting in Davenport
Deshawn Lamont Davis, 18, of Davenport.
18-year-old charged in Davenport armed robbery
FAD Thurs AM
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Thursday June 24 until Midnight for strong storms
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in...
Report: Over 600 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada

Latest News

The driver, officials have identified as 44-year-old Jason Thomas Rohlfes, of Burlington,...
Motorcyclist arrested, charged following traffic stop in Des Moines County
Iowa weapon permit no longer required for handguns after July 1
Iowa weapon permit no longer required for handguns after July 1
Sjogren's Syndrome and RA can cause dry eye
Auto-immune health conditions that can cause dry eyes
Blood donors need to alleviate critical shortage
Blood Center Offering Incentives To Entice Donors