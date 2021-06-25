Advertisement

‘Show Me Snakes’ is back with an event this weekend

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Tammy and Micky Meyer created Show Me Snakes as a business when they decided they could create something different than other ‘exotic animal’ shows. They saw the lack in education about how to care for these reptiles and knew they could help owners and lovers of reptiles learn the proper care these animals need. When you walk into the event, expect to see people who admire and care for animals. This show provides everything you may need to properly care for your reptiles, as the couple has noticed isn’t always acknowledged elsewhere.

Their mission: Educate the public through the organization of events focused on the education and celebration of reptiles across the United States.

On Sunday June 27, Show Me Snakes is having their Show Me Reptile & Exotics Show at The Golden Leaf Banquet & Convention Center from 10 AM - 3:30 PM. General Admission grants a 10AM entry for $5 and VIP grants a 9 AM entry and is $12. After 1 PM: military, veterans, first responders, and small children (12 and under) are no charge. Get your tickets at the door or on eventbrite.com.

Show Me Snakes // Facebook

