Through September, enjoy this concert series

Tyson Danner joins Paula to talk about his upcoming events with RME! Live @ Five is a concert series that RME has put on for the past 10 years and they run through September. The Redstone Room is reopening in August, so look out for events happening there soon enough!

Every Friday through September (Excluding July 2 and September 17), there will be a live concert in the RME Courtyard! This event includes live music from great local bands, featuring a wide range of genres and styles.

What to bring:

- Lawn chairs

- Your friends and family

- Your love of live music

-Note: No outside beverages allowed, but you may bring in food

Live @ Five // 129 Main St, Davenport, IA 52801

