Advertisement

Women accused of stealing $100K in merchandise from Walmarts across 5 states

Mary Garcia (left) and Melinda Rodriguez (right) face several charges for organized retail theft.
Mary Garcia (left) and Melinda Rodriguez (right) face several charges for organized retail theft.(Mesa Police Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, Ariz. (Gray News) – Police arrested two women accused of stealing over $100,000 in merchandise from Walmart stores across five states.

According to the Mesa Police Department, Mary Garcia, 47, and Melinda Rodriguez, 38, face several charges for organized retail theft.

Police said Wednesday in a news release that the pair would use the in-store scanning app from Walmart in order to use the quick pay at the checkout, but ultimately would bypass payment and walk out with the unpaid items.

“By using the app, the suspect gave the appearance that they were paying for the items,” police said.

Law enforcement teamed up with Walmart Loss Prevention and launched an investigation in March 2021.

Over time, Garcia and Rodriguez were tracked using the same tactic for thefts in Arizona, California, Utah, Colorado and Texas.

Police say Garcia was responsible for about $72,000 in stolen items in Maricopa County alone, while Rodriguez was responsible for about $34,000 in stolen merchandise.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Rae Moss, 25, of Davenport, faces one count of child endangerment-multiple acts, after...
Davenport woman pleads guilty in child endangerment case
Police investigate overnight shooting in Davenport
Deshawn Lamont Davis, 18, of Davenport.
18-year-old charged in Davenport armed robbery
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in...
Report: Over 600 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
FAD Thurs AM
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Thursday June 24 until Midnight for strong storms

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris, second from left, tours a border processing center on Friday in...
Facing immigration critics, Harris plunges into border tour
President Joe Biden, with a bipartisan group of Senators, speaks Thursday June 24, 2021,...
‘Blindsided’ GOP senators put infrastructure deal in doubt
Vice President Kamala Harris, second from left, tours a border processing center on Friday in...
Harris tours border processing center
For the first time in 2,000 years, the underground levels of the Colosseum in Rome will be open...
Colosseum tourists can go underground for first time
Attorney General Merrick Garland departs after speaking at the Justice Department in...
Justice Department suing Georgia over state’s new voting law