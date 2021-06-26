Burlington man found guilty of fatally shooting man in 2019

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Des Moines County jury on Friday convicted a Burlington man in the September 2019 shooting death of 27-year-old Reynaldo Villarreal.

Court records show the jury found Diavantae Stepphon Davis, 26, guilty of first-degree murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent and possession of a firearm by a felon following an eight-day trial.

He will be sentenced Aug. 12. The murder charge carries a mandatory sentence of life without parole.

According to court records:

Around 1:41 a.m. Sept. 8, 2019, Burlington police and emergency responders were dispatched to a home in the 800 block of Columbia Street for a report of gunfire.

Villarreal, who had a gunshot wound to the torso, was found lying outside in the front yard. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy determined Villarreal died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police located five bullet shell casings on the street to the front and east of the home. The casings were Blazerbrand full metal jacket .40-caliber.

Surveillance camera footage showed a man, later identified as Davis, engaged in a verbal fight involving Villarreal and others near the entrance of the home. A large social gathering was taking place at the time.

The surveillance video also showed Davis walking onto Columbus Street and holding a handgun and waving it in the air while looking in Villarreal’s direction.

At one point, Davis fired six gunshots in Villarreal’s direction and the surveillance video showed Villarreal immediately dropping to the ground.

Davis then ran away. According to court records, he was identified by multiple witnesses who said he was the person who shot at Villarreal.

