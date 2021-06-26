Davenport man charged with stealing vehicle at gunpoint

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Thursday after police say he stole a vehicle at gunpoint in January.

Austin James Sandberg, 25, faces charges of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison, and first-degree theft, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison.

Bond was set Friday at $25,000 cash or surety.

According to an arrest affidavit:

Davenport police were dispatched at 2:27 a.m. Jan. 1 to the 2600 block of Oak Street for a report of a stolen vehicle.

Officers talked to the alleged victim, who said he was sitting inside his black 2017 GMC Terrain when Sandberg approached him on the passenger side.

He said Sandberg displayed a small firearm and ordered him to get out of the vehicle. He opened the passenger door and struck the alleged victim on his right shoulder with his elbow.

Sandberg again ordered him to get out, and when the alleged victim did, he drove off.

OnStar tracked the vehicle, and Moline police arrested Sandberg following a chase. He was found with the alleged victim’s wallet.

The vehicle sustained damage while Sandberg fled from Moline police, according to the affidavit.

Court records show Sandberg was charged in Rock Island County with aggravated fleeing, a Class 4 felony.

In August, Sandberg pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance in Rock Island County Circuit Court and was sentenced to 30 months of probation and 180 days in jail.

Court records show a petition to revoke his probation was filed on Jan. 21.

In February, a judge unsuccessfully discharged him from probation, and he was ordered to pay $8,431. According to court records, the eluding charge and traffic offenses from the Jan. 1 incident were dismissed.

Sandberg also has multiple pending charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated eluding, and aggravated battery of a peace officer, in Henry County, Illinois.

According to court records, Sandberg appeared in custody on those charges on Thursday, and a judge granted his request to return to Scott County to take care of his case. He has a pretrial conference June 28, court records show.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.