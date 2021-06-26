Islamic Center of the Quad Cities to host vaccine clinic this weekend

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in partnership with the Rock Island County Health Department.

The clinic is on Sunday, June 27th from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at the Islamic Center of the Quad Cities located at 6005 24th Avenue in Moline, on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Individuals who plan to attend are asked to bring a valid ID, wear a face mask, and maintain proper social distancing.

