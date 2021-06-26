Jazz music returns to the Bix 7 Race

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Jazz music is returning to the Bix 7 Race with more than a dozen bands performing throughout the day of the race. The Heights of the Era is a new community event where organizers say they’re bringing back the roaring 20′s to the 2020s, reminding us that the Bix weekend isn’t just about running.

Michelle Solis Russell is an organizer of The Heights of the Era and says she wants to bring the tradition back to the race. “We have to raise the awareness back I think to who Bix is and what he stood for. We went away from Bix Race and the Bix Fest for 10 years and we missed that. We brought it back together for the music and for Bix Beiderbecke, he’s still inspiring us to listen to him,” says Russell.

“It’s great to have music here. It represents the whole thing when it started at the beginning so we’re excited,” say Don and Linda Allebach. They say they used to run the Bix Race and now enjoy spending the weekend with family and friends, enjoying music.

The live music is allowing everyone to enjoy the Bix weekend, including Beverly Brandmeyer. She says, “this is going to be a good change. There’s a lot of people my age and jazz people in town are older seniors, and we can’t do the Bix 7. So, the music end of it is really important to keep it going.”

On Saturday, July 24 there’s time for you to enjoy the Bix 7 Race, the Bix Block Parties throughout Davenport, and jazz in the East Village. Jim Eppieg says he’s excited to have the opportunity to enjoy the sunshine and live performances. “Having grown up here and being around jazz music and on the river for years, for me and members of my family it’s a very important thing to have back,” he adds.

The Heights of The Era will be performing on the race course starting at 8 a.m. then moving to Lindsay Park Lawn in the East Village from 9-30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Instead of the street fest this year, there will be Bix Block Parties on Friday and Saturday. Business owners will be hosting events throughout multiple blocks in Davenport. You can read more by clicking here.

