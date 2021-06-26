Advertisement

Muscatine man found guilty of fatally shooting girlfriend in 2019

David J.S. Hatfield, 24, of Muscatine.
David J.S. Hatfield, 24, of Muscatine.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine man was found guilty Friday of first-degree murder in the shooting death of his girlfriend, 18-year-old Kaitlyn Palmer, in October 2019.

David J.S. Hatfield, 24, will be sentenced July 30. The murder charge carries a mandatory sentence of life without parole.

His jury trial began Monday in Muscatine County District Court.

At 10:51 p.m. Oct. 16, 2019, Hatfield called 911 to report that Palmer had tried to commit suicide in front of him by shooting herself in the head at Saulsbury Recreation Center, according to an arrest affidavit.

According to the affidavit, he later admitted to shooting her one time in the left side of the head with a .22-caliber pistol and that he fired a practice shot before shooting her.

Palmer was transported to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, where she died the next day.

