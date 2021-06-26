Advertisement

Shower & Storm Chances Continue Through The Weekend

Additional Heavy Rain Possible
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL -- ***FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM SUNDAY***

FLASH FLOOD WATCH in effect until 7 AM Sunday for our southern and eastern counties.
Our run of unsettled weather will continue as we head into the weekend. Look for additional showers and thunderstorms across the region today, with highs reaching the 70′s to lower 80′s. Off and on rain chances will continue tonight and over the next several days. Expect highs in the 80′s and lows in the 60′s through the end of the week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High: 83°. Wind: S 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Low: 68°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms. High: 82°. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

