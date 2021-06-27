Advertisement

Accident shuts down traffic in Downtown Davenport

Traffic going eastbound on 2nd Street from Marquette to Taylor Streets is currently shut down as Davenport Police investigate a car accident.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Traffic going eastbound on 2nd Street from Marquette to Taylor Streets is currently shut down as Davenport Police investigate a car accident.

A TV6 crew on the scene says they can see two vehicles with damages being towed as of 9:15 p.m.

Officials are on the scene redirecting traffic as it’s shut down to one lane.

Police are unable to confirm at this time if anyone was injured in the accident.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

