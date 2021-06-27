Iowa man sentenced to life for murder described as revenge

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) - A judge has convicted a Waterloo man to life behind bars for what prosecutors described as the revenge killing of another man.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that Judge Linda Fangman ordered 22-year-old Raymond Birden Jr. to life in prison for the 2018 death of 22-year-old Shavondes Martin.

Martin was acquitted earlier that year of killing Birden’s brother in 2016. Martin had been one of three people charged with the 2016 drive-by shooting of Birden’s brother, Otavious Brown.

Prosecutors say Birden searched for Martin on May 31, 2018. Martin was found hours later shot to death in a Waterloo alley.

