Large sinkholes on Locust Street

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - There are at least two sinkholes on Locust Street near Woodland and Lorton Avenues in Davenport. The sinkholes are several feet wide and appear to be about two to three feet deep.

MidAmerican responded around 5 p.m. to try to fix the issue. The Eastbound lanes of traffic are closed and officials are operating the Westbound lanes for two-way traffic.

