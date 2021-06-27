Advertisement

Multiple overnight shootings in Rock Island

Rock Island Police reported three overnight shooting incidents.
Rock Island Police reported three overnight shooting incidents.(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -  Three overnight shooting incidents were reported in Rock Island Saturday.

Rock Island police say the first shooting happened just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of 14th Street and 13th Avenue. One man was shot.

Then around 1:30 a.m., another man was shot near the intersection of 5th Avenue and 27th Street.

Finally, around 3:30 a.m., there were shots fired near 42nd Street and 6th Avenue, according to police.

We have not received information from the police on the condition of the victims, and if these are related.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police or crime stoppers.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic going eastbound on 2nd Street from Marquette to Taylor Streets is currently shut down...
Accident shuts down traffic in Downtown Davenport
The two-vehicle accident had one fatality according to officials on the scene.
One confirmed fatality in two-vehicle accident on Locust Street
There are multiple sinkholes on Locust Street near Woodland and Lorton Avenues in Davenport.
Large sinkholes on Locust Street
Austin James Sandberg, 25, of Davenport.
Davenport man charged with stealing vehicle at gunpoint
Three people, including a girl, were killed in a crash involving a train and minivan in East...
Police: 3 killed, 3 others injured after train hits minivan

Latest News

22-year-old Raymond Birden Jr. was found guilty in the 2018 death of 22-year-old Shavondes...
Iowa man sentenced to life for murder described as revenge
River
Iowa police investigate body found in Des Moines River
Several dry hours today before storms return by late afternoon.
Your First Alert Forecast
There are multiple sinkholes on Locust Street near Woodland and Lorton Avenues in Davenport.
Sinkholes on Locust Street