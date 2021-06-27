Multiple overnight shootings in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Three overnight shooting incidents were reported in Rock Island Saturday.

Rock Island police say the first shooting happened just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of 14th Street and 13th Avenue. One man was shot.

Then around 1:30 a.m., another man was shot near the intersection of 5th Avenue and 27th Street.

Finally, around 3:30 a.m., there were shots fired near 42nd Street and 6th Avenue, according to police.

We have not received information from the police on the condition of the victims, and if these are related.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police or crime stoppers.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.

