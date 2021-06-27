QC Alliance for Immigrants and Refugees and Islamic Center hold vaccine clinics

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - The Quad City Alliance for Immigrants and Refugees (QCAIR) held a vaccine clinic on Saturday to make sure all have access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Education, culture, religion, and language can all be a big barrier for minorities to get the vaccination and we find that this is very important to address that,” says Nana Ouro-Agoro, Region Two Supervisor with the United African Organization.

The group is addressing language barriers by having translators at vaccine clinics including translating in Quran, Burmese, French, and Swahili, and Spanish.

“We find that because of language barriers and the unknown out there people are not sure what to do and the system from the registration to the shots is very difficult for them to navigate,” says Ouro-Agoro.

The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities also held a vaccine clinic this weekend. They aim to educate those who might be hesitant.

“We wanted to have a vaccination site here at the mosque to make it comfortable for everybody. It will help protect them, to protect their life, and protect the people around them in the community,” says

QCAIR will host another clinic at 10 a.m. on July 17th at 1800 7th Avenue in Moline.

