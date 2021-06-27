Volunteers help beautify the Floreciente neighborhood

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Over a dozen volunteers came together to paint flower planters in Moline on Thursday and Saturday.

Organizers say it’s part of the revitalization project they’ve been working on for years.

“It’s not just to make the historic area look nice, but to bring families and neighbors together,” said Susana Aguilar, co-chair of the Floreciente Association. “We think it’s important to continue community engagement and beautification. As a board, we try to plan fun events that are family-oriented such as this one.”

Organizers also say they were able to get the planters thanks to the city of Moline.

For information or future events, click here.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.