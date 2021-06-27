Advertisement

Volunteers help beautify the Floreciente neighborhood

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Over a dozen volunteers came together to paint flower planters in Moline on Thursday and Saturday.

Organizers say it’s part of the revitalization project they’ve been working on for years.

“It’s not just to make the historic area look nice, but to bring families and neighbors together,” said Susana Aguilar, co-chair of the Floreciente Association. “We think it’s important to continue community engagement and beautification. As a board, we try to plan fun events that are family-oriented such as this one.”

Organizers also say they were able to get the planters thanks to the city of Moline.

For information or future events, click here.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic going eastbound on 2nd Street from Marquette to Taylor Streets is currently shut down...
Accident shuts down traffic in Downtown Davenport
The two-vehicle accident had one fatality according to officials on the scene.
One confirmed fatality in two-vehicle accident on Locust Street
There are multiple sinkholes on Locust Street near Woodland and Lorton Avenues in Davenport.
Large sinkholes on Locust Street
Austin James Sandberg, 25, of Davenport.
Davenport man charged with stealing vehicle at gunpoint
Three people, including a girl, were killed in a crash involving a train and minivan in East...
Police: 3 killed, 3 others injured after train hits minivan

Latest News

Floreciente neighborhood painting
Floreciente neighborhood painting
QC Alliance for Immigrants and Refugees holds vaccine clinic
QC Alliance for Immigrants and Refugees and Islamic Center hold vaccine clinics
QC Alliance for Immigrants and Refugees holds vaccine clinic
QC Alliance for Immigrants and Refugees holds vaccine clinic
Rock Island Police reported three overnight shooting incidents.
Multiple overnight shootings in Rock Island