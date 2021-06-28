Animal dies following Sunday morning house fire in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - An animal has died following a fire in Burlington according to fire officials.

On Sunday, just before 10:30 a.m., fire crews were called to the 900 block of South Garfield Avenue in Burlington for a reported house fire. Upon arrival, crews found smoke and fire coming from the back of the home. Crews had the fire extinguished by 10:55 a.m.

Officials say the single-family home is insured and the damage estimate is at $30,000 to the structure and $20,000 to the contents inside.

No one was home at the time of the fire, however, they did find an animal dead inside the home.

The fire remains under investigation by the Burlington Fire Department and is not considered suspicious.

Eleven on-duty Burlington firefighters responded to the call with an additional nine off-duty Burlington firefighters being called in. Six West Burlington firefighters responded on automatic aid. Alliant Energy, 1-800 Board up, and the Red Cross also responded to the scene. There were no injuries reported. Firefighters cleared the scene at 1:40 PM.

