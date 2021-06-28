Bix lifts restrictions

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

We got the scoop on the Bix 7 guidelines. Bix is returning to the streets of Davenport with COVID restrictions lifted! The staggered start times are now lifted, distance guidelines, and masks have been lifted. Runners/spectators are encouraged to do what they feel comfortable in - whether that be wearing a mask or not, that is completely up to them.

The race is on July 24 and it’s the 47th Anniversary of the race! Tune into TV6 for full coverage of the race, or attend in person for the excitement of the action!

Beginning at 8 AM, the runners will begin the 7-mile course through downtown Davenport.

Visit the Bix 7 website to learn about more events that are happening, for the whole family.

Bix 7 // Training schedule // https://bix7.com/

