Burlington man arrested on possession and delivery of meth charges

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A West Burlington man has been arrested following a drug investigation according to police.

Officials with the Burlington Police Department announced the arrest of 31-year-old David Lee Miller.

“For the past several weeks detectives with the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force have been following up on information pertaining to David Lee Miller trafficking large quantities of narcotics in the greater Burlington area,” police said in a Facebook post.

On Saturday, June 26, Miller was arrested and he is being charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and two counts of drug tax stamp violation.

Miller is being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on bond pending a court appearance.

