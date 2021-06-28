Advertisement

Burlington man arrested on possession and delivery of meth charges

A West Burlington man has been arrested following a drug investigation according to police....
A West Burlington man has been arrested following a drug investigation according to police. Officials with the Burlington Police Department announced the arrest of 31-year-old David Lee Miller.(kwqc, burlington police dept.)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A West Burlington man has been arrested following a drug investigation according to police.

Officials with the Burlington Police Department announced the arrest of 31-year-old David Lee Miller.

“For the past several weeks detectives with the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force have been following up on information pertaining to David Lee Miller trafficking large quantities of narcotics in the greater Burlington area,” police said in a Facebook post.

On Saturday, June 26, Miller was arrested and he is being charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and two counts of drug tax stamp violation.

Miller is being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on bond pending a court appearance.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic going eastbound on 2nd Street from Marquette to Taylor Streets is currently shut down...
Accident shuts down traffic in Downtown Davenport
22-year-old Raymond Birden Jr. was found guilty in the 2018 death of 22-year-old Shavondes...
Iowa man sentenced to life for murder described as revenge
There are multiple sinkholes on Locust Street near Woodland and Lorton Avenues in Davenport.
Large sinkholes on Locust Street
Rock Island Police reported three overnight shooting incidents.
Multiple overnight shootings in Rock Island
The two-vehicle accident had one fatality according to officials on the scene.
One confirmed fatality in two-vehicle accident on Locust Street

Latest News

Eastbound traffic will be closed between Greenbrier Drive and 18th Street for partial...
Road work to shut down portion of Crow Creek Road in Bettendorf
Localized flash flooding possible
Soggy start to the week
QC Empowerment Network launches open-air market for black-owned businesses
QC Empowerment Network launches open-air market for black-owned businesses
Floreciente neighborhood painting
Floreciente neighborhood painting