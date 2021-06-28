Credit Island Road repairs begin this week in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Starting this week, city officials in Davenport say repairs will begin on the Credit Island Road entrance, as well as various locations around the island.

“The contractor will attempt to keep one lane of one-way travel around the island open for the project’s duration,” city officials said in a Facebook post. “Full-depth patching may require full closures on occasion.”

The full-depth patching is expected to be finished by mid-to-late August according to officials.

City officials said FEMA disaster assistance funds are supporting the repairs following the Flood of ’19.

