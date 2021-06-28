Davenport police release name of man killed in motorcycle crash Friday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A motorcycle rider killed in a crash Friday has been identified as 19-year-old Austin Cook of Davenport, Davenport police said Monday in a media release.

The crash remains under investigation. No other information was released Monday.

According to police, Davenport police, fire and Medic EMS responded at 1:55 p.m. Friday to the 1500 block of West Locust Street for a report of a motorcycle that crashed into another vehicle.

According to police, Cook, who was driving the motorcycle, was transported to Genesis East, where he died from his injuries.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.