Advertisement

Davenport police release name of man killed in motorcycle crash Friday

The two-vehicle accident had one fatality according to officials on the scene.
The two-vehicle accident had one fatality according to officials on the scene.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A motorcycle rider killed in a crash Friday has been identified as 19-year-old Austin Cook of Davenport, Davenport police said Monday in a media release.

The crash remains under investigation. No other information was released Monday.

According to police, Davenport police, fire and Medic EMS responded at 1:55 p.m. Friday to the 1500 block of West Locust Street for a report of a motorcycle that crashed into another vehicle.

According to police, Cook, who was driving the motorcycle, was transported to Genesis East, where he died from his injuries.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic going eastbound on 2nd Street from Marquette to Taylor Streets is currently shut down...
Accident shuts down traffic in Downtown Davenport
22-year-old Raymond Birden Jr. was found guilty in the 2018 death of 22-year-old Shavondes...
Iowa man sentenced to life for murder described as revenge
There are multiple sinkholes on Locust Street near Woodland and Lorton Avenues in Davenport.
Large sinkholes on Locust Street
Rock Island Police reported three overnight shooting incidents.
Multiple overnight shootings in Rock Island
The two-vehicle accident had one fatality according to officials on the scene.
One confirmed fatality in two-vehicle accident on Locust Street

Latest News

Health officials in Rock Island County have announced they are discontinuing its daily COVID-19...
Rock Island County moves to weekly COVID-19 updates; will discontinue daily case count
chicago police logo
Chicago cop who shot man in chase stripped of police powers
Summer Safety: Camp Cautions
85 COVID-19 cases in outbreak at Illinois summer camp
A resident asked city officials on the Davenport Public Works page when the work would resume...
Indian Road work delayed in Davenport; engineers working through new design