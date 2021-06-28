Advertisement

Firefighters respond to Burlington house fire

Credit: Burlington Fire Department.
Credit: Burlington Fire Department.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Burlington Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 900 block of South Garfield Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Fire officials say smoke and fire could be seen coming from the backside of the home. The fire was put out within approximately 25 minutes as firefighters gained access to the home.

No one was inside at the time, one animal died due to the fire according to officials.

Fire Captain Robert Berndt says there is about $50,000 worth of damage to the single-family home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, fire officials say it is not considered suspicious.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic going eastbound on 2nd Street from Marquette to Taylor Streets is currently shut down...
Accident shuts down traffic in Downtown Davenport
The two-vehicle accident had one fatality according to officials on the scene.
One confirmed fatality in two-vehicle accident on Locust Street
There are multiple sinkholes on Locust Street near Woodland and Lorton Avenues in Davenport.
Large sinkholes on Locust Street
Austin James Sandberg, 25, of Davenport.
Davenport man charged with stealing vehicle at gunpoint
Three people, including a girl, were killed in a crash involving a train and minivan in East...
Police: 3 killed, 3 others injured after train hits minivan

Latest News

There are multiple sinkholes on Locust Street near Woodland and Lorton Avenues in Davenport.
Large sinkholes on Locust Street
Floreciente neighborhood Painting
Volunteers help beautify the Floreciente neighborhood
Floreciente neighborhood painting
Floreciente neighborhood painting
QC Alliance for Immigrants and Refugees holds vaccine clinic
QC Alliance for Immigrants and Refugees and Islamic Center hold vaccine clinics