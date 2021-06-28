Firefighters respond to Burlington house fire

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Burlington Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 900 block of South Garfield Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Fire officials say smoke and fire could be seen coming from the backside of the home. The fire was put out within approximately 25 minutes as firefighters gained access to the home.

No one was inside at the time, one animal died due to the fire according to officials.

Fire Captain Robert Berndt says there is about $50,000 worth of damage to the single-family home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, fire officials say it is not considered suspicious.

