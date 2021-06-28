Advertisement

Former Iowa football stars help raise nearly $50,000 for pediatric cancer at Rally for Reid Football Camp

By Joey Donia
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 12:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Several former Iowa football stars came to Davenport for the Rally for Reid football camp organized by Jake Gervase and Ben Niemann. Over 500 kids took part in the camp learning football fundamentals from former Iowa stars. The camp raised nearly $50,000 for the Rally for Reid Foundation benefiting pediatric cancer.

