Indian Road work delayed in Davenport; engineers working through new design

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The work on Indian Road in Davenport has been delayed and city officials say engineers are working through a new design.

A resident asked city officials on the Davenport Public Works page when the work would resume and city officials said they are hoping to resume in July sometime.

“There has been a delay on the stabilization project after it was discovered soil conditions did not support the type of stabilization originally designed for the area,” officials said. “Engineers are working through new design and expect actual creek stabilization to resume mid-to-late July.”

City officials with the Davenport Public Works say the road will remain closed as other adjacent work is expected to begin one a couple of weeks.

“This work will repair defects on the adjacent sanitary sewer line and make repairs to a stormwater structure located along that stretch,” officials said. “Please be patient as we work through redesign and repair of additionally discovered defects.”

