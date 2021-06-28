Advertisement

Indian Road work delayed in Davenport; engineers working through new design

A resident asked city officials on the Davenport Public Works page when the work would resume...
A resident asked city officials on the Davenport Public Works page when the work would resume and city officials said they are hoping to resume in July sometime.(kwqc, city of davenport)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The work on Indian Road in Davenport has been delayed and city officials say engineers are working through a new design.

A resident asked city officials on the Davenport Public Works page when the work would resume and city officials said they are hoping to resume in July sometime.

“There has been a delay on the stabilization project after it was discovered soil conditions did not support the type of stabilization originally designed for the area,” officials said. “Engineers are working through new design and expect actual creek stabilization to resume mid-to-late July.”

City officials with the Davenport Public Works say the road will remain closed as other adjacent work is expected to begin one a couple of weeks.

“This work will repair defects on the adjacent sanitary sewer line and make repairs to a stormwater structure located along that stretch,” officials said. “Please be patient as we work through redesign and repair of additionally discovered defects.”

You can find the latest on updates with the Davenport Public Works at this link.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic going eastbound on 2nd Street from Marquette to Taylor Streets is currently shut down...
Accident shuts down traffic in Downtown Davenport
22-year-old Raymond Birden Jr. was found guilty in the 2018 death of 22-year-old Shavondes...
Iowa man sentenced to life for murder described as revenge
There are multiple sinkholes on Locust Street near Woodland and Lorton Avenues in Davenport.
Large sinkholes on Locust Street
Rock Island Police reported three overnight shooting incidents.
Multiple overnight shootings in Rock Island
The two-vehicle accident had one fatality according to officials on the scene.
One confirmed fatality in two-vehicle accident on Locust Street

Latest News

Health officials in Rock Island County have announced they are discontinuing its daily COVID-19...
Rock Island County moves to weekly COVID-19 updates; will discontinue daily case count
chicago police logo
Chicago cop who shot man in chase stripped of police powers
Summer Safety: Camp Cautions
85 COVID-19 cases in outbreak at Illinois summer camp
Starting this week, city officials in Davenport say repairs will begin on the Credit Island...
Credit Island Road repairs begin this week in Davenport