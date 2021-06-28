Man sentenced to prison in 2018 Bettendorf Village Inn shooting

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in a shooting outside Village Inn in Bettendorf that left a man injured in 2018.

Antoine O. Flournoy Jr., 28, pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to commit a forcible felony as a habitual offender and possession of a firearm by a felon in Scott County District Court.

Court records show Judge Tamra Roberts sentenced him Thursday to 15 years on the conspiracy charge and five years in prison on the gun charge. The judge ran the charges concurrently for a total of 15 years.

Flournoy must serve at least three years on the conspiracy charge before he is eligible for parole. He will receive credit for time already served, court records show.

Prosecutors also dismissed charges of attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury, and intimidation with a dangerous weapon with intent per his plea agreement.

Flournoy is the last of three men to be sentenced in the case.

According to court documents:

Bettendorf police responded at 4:22 a.m. July 7, 2018, to Village Inn, 1210 State St., and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

Flournoy, Steve D. Hester, 31, of Bettendorf, and Martell L. Roberts, 36, of Davenport, were developed as suspects. Cell phone records placed Hester in the area of Village Inn at the time of the shooting and showed he had contact with them both before and after the shooting.

Flournoy was in the restaurant when the man arrived. He then waited outside for 11 minutes before driving his car behind the Dollar General, an adjoining business.

Roberts, driving a separate vehicle, dropped off Hester near the restaurant, then drove behind the Dollar General.

Hester and Flournoy came out from behind the dumpsters and opened fire on a group of people. One of them advanced while the other remained in the parking lot, firing.

They eventually fled behind the Dollar General. About a minute later, the two vehicles and a third vehicle left the area together.

Police searched Roberts’ apartment on July 31, 2018, and found two loaded guns, one of which was stolen out of Muscatine, in a black bag on top of the dryer.

Three socks containing ammunition also were found in the bag.

According to court documents, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation criminalistics laboratory later determined that the Remington was used in the shooting.

Hester pleaded guilty in September to possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon as a habitual offender. He was sentenced in November to a suspended 15-year sentence and three years of probation.

Roberts pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Court records show the sentence will run at the same time as a 100-month federal prison sentence he is serving for possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Steve D. Hester, 30, of Bettendorf. (KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)

Martell L. Roberts, 36, of Davenport. (KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)

